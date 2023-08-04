Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Generac were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Generac by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Generac by 568.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,250 shares of company stock worth $1,323,638 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,428. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $281.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.17.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Generac from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.48.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

See Also

