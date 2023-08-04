Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Generac updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Generac Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:GNRC traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,324. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.17. Generac has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $281.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.48.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,784,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $1,323,638. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Generac by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.