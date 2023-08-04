Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Increased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.51. 32,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,706. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $145.30 and a one year high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPC. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

