GFG Capital LLC Acquires 6,249 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,019 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 2.3% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,052 shares of company stock valued at $10,018,116 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:META traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,345,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,872,264. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.99 and a 200-day moving average of $229.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

