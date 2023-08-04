Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. Glaukos updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Glaukos Trading Down 0.4 %

Glaukos stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.00. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $80.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $701,702.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,552,353.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $3,298,035.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,716.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $701,702.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,552,353.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,706 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,522 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 257.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Glaukos by 119.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GKOS. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

