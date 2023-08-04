Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) PT Raised to $85.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Glaukos from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Glaukos from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Glaukos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Glaukos from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.56.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $74.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $80.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $222,277.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,444,519.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $222,277.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,444,519.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $197,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,706 shares of company stock worth $12,981,522 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Glaukos by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

