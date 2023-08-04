Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.12. 1,274,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,619. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

