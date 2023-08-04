Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 58.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 395.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.06. 1,220,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,575. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.30. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $104.62 and a 52-week high of $159.57.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.2167 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

