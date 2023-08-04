Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the shipping company on Monday, September 4th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Global Ship Lease has a payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Global Ship Lease to earn $9.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Global Ship Lease Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of GSL stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 226,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,650. The firm has a market cap of $756.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 45.83%. The business had revenue of $162.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

