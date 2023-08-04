Great Ajax Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Great Ajax has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. Great Ajax has a payout ratio of 129.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Great Ajax to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 133.3%.
Great Ajax Stock Performance
AJX stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.81. 77,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,161. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.81. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $10.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on AJX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley cut their target price on Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
