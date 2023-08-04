Great Ajax Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Great Ajax has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. Great Ajax has a payout ratio of 129.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Great Ajax to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 133.3%.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax Stock Performance

AJX stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.81. 77,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,161. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.81. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Ajax

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 339.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 87.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 44.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AJX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley cut their target price on Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

About Great Ajax

(Get Free Report)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.