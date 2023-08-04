Gritstone Asset Management LLC Acquires 221,541 Shares of Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Free Report) by 124.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,541 shares during the period. Gritstone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Digital Acquisition were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

CDAQW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,016. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.19.

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

