Gritstone Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 138,194 Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 138,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I accounts for about 1.8% of Gritstone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gritstone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 4,722.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

