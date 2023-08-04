Gritstone Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,711,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 631,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 131,883 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 847,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 46,019 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,065,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after buying an additional 123,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

GTAC remained flat at $10.90 on Friday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

