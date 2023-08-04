Guild Holdings Plans Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, September 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Guild Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of Guild stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Guild has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $12.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $755.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $103.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.32 million. Guild had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guild will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Guild from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In other Guild news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 8,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $88,805.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,313.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 77.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guild

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Guild by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 123,099 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 46.9% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guild by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guild by 837.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 70,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Guild by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

