Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the June 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.9 days.
Insider Activity
In other Hagerty news, Director Laurie Harris sold 3,900 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $36,621.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,389.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Hagerty in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Hagerty in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,594,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Hagerty by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 47,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hagerty by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after buying an additional 356,937 shares in the last quarter. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hagerty Stock Performance
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $218.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hagerty will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Hagerty in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Hagerty Company Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.
