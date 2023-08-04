Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL) Trading Down 0.6%

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.98 and last traded at C$8.01. Approximately 204,289 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 148,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.05.
Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.03.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.