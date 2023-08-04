Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Argus

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Argus from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s current price.

HAS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.82.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hasbro

Hasbro Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.59. 605,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,645. Hasbro has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $84.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 75.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hasbro by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hasbro by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,972 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth $83,133,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth $69,936,000. Finally, Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth $59,437,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.