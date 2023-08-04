Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) PT Raised to $13.50

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HAYW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hayward from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

NYSE HAYW traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.59. 6,592,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.06. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $283.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.69 million. Hayward had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Hayward’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hayward will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 34,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $470,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,204.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 15,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $167,332.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,689.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 34,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $470,485.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,204.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,749,429 shares of company stock worth $185,202,241 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Hayward by 918.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Hayward by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Hayward by 44.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Hayward by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

