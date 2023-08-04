Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €1.41 ($1.54) and last traded at €1.41 ($1.55). Approximately 405,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.43 ($1.57).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $430.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €1.66.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

