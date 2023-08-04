Hemington Wealth Management Acquires 760 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.70. 6,924,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,162,532. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $76.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average of $73.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

