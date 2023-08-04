Hemington Wealth Management Purchases 1,540 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 1.3% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,540. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.48. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $100.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

