Hermez Network Price Hits $4.32 on Top Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $157.80 million and approximately $6,023.04 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.32 or 0.00014833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00019786 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017408 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00014134 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,131.24 or 1.00044404 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.78656746 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $9,317.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars.

