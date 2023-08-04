HI (HI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.63 Million

HI (HI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. HI has a total market capitalization of $8.63 million and approximately $413,523.54 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HI has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019866 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017394 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00014137 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,169.39 or 1.00079048 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00309571 USD and is up 3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $442,237.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.