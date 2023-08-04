Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Barclays

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.43.

Shares of HUBG opened at $88.86 on Monday. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $67.77 and a 1-year high of $104.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 37.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

