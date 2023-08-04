HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Monday, July 24th.
HUTCHMED Stock Performance
HUTCHMED stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 190,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,327. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED Company Profile
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
