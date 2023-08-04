HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Monday, July 24th.

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

HUTCHMED stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 190,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,327. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,532,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,394,000 after buying an additional 25,164 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in HUTCHMED in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

