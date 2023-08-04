Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL) Shares Down 8.3%

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (CVE:IDL – Get Free Report) was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 8,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.06 million for the quarter.

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical imaging devices in the Americas and internationally. The company researches and develops digital radiography (DR) equipment, including medical charge coupled device (CCD) detectors, medical flat panel detectors, multifunction X-ray machines, and veterinary X-ray machines.

