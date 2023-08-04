Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.67 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Inari Medical updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NARI traded up $12.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,564,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,404. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.64. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $52.59 and a 52 week high of $86.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $1,427,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,073,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,249,979.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,251,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,427,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,073,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,249,979.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,733 shares of company stock valued at $11,310,743. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Inari Medical by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Inari Medical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Inari Medical by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after purchasing an additional 67,988 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Inari Medical by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NARI shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on NARI

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.