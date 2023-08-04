Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

ISV traded down C$0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$24.74. The company had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,560. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Information Services has a 12 month low of C$20.16 and a 12 month high of C$26.98. The company has a market cap of C$437.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$49.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.20 million. Information Services had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 15.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Information Services will post 1.7893315 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ISV shares. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.75 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James raised Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. CIBC raised Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Cormark increased their price objective on Information Services from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Information Services from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

