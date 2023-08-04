Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11, reports. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70-2.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$2.80 EPS.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IR opened at $67.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on IR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ingersoll Rand

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $839,549,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.