Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB) Shares Bought by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) by 137.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,804 shares during the period. Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,782,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 44,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $890,000.

Get Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF alerts:

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Stock Performance

BUFB stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $26.25. 3,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79.

About Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.