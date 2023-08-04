Insider Buying: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Acquires 47,000 Shares of Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,399,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,722,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.27. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

