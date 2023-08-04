Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $307,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 3.2 %
NASDAQ:TCBIO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 36,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,456. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $24.77.
Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
