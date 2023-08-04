Insider Selling: Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CEO Sells 24,922 Shares of Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CEO R Dirk Allison sold 24,922 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $2,352,387.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,511.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $93.82. The stock had a trading volume of 96,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $114.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.24.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $251.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.05 million. Analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after acquiring an additional 37,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 744.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,257,000 after acquiring an additional 799,785 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,348,000 after acquiring an additional 130,469 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,296,000 after acquiring an additional 26,010 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.



Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

