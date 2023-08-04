Insider Selling: Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CEO Sells 24,922 Shares of Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) CEO R Dirk Allison sold 24,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $2,352,387.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,511.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Addus HomeCare Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $93.82. The stock had a trading volume of 96,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $114.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.24.
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $251.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.05 million. Analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
