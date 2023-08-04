Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-5.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97. Insperity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.35-$5.32 EPS.

Insperity Stock Performance

NYSE NSP traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,292. Insperity has a 12 month low of $93.88 and a 12 month high of $131.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.73. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NSP. StockNews.com cut Insperity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 51job reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insperity

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $1,354,696.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,243,018.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Insperity in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insperity by 779.9% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.