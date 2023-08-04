Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,799 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 71,922 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on INTC. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.16.

Intel Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,563,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,328,434. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $37.19. The firm has a market cap of $145.70 billion, a PE ratio of -158.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Intel Company Profile



Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

