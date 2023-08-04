Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Short Interest Update

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $119,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $5,236,200.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth $129,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at $987,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,224.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 162,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after buying an additional 150,480 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 34.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $58.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.82. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $67.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. The firm had revenue of $95.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.14 million. On average, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on ITCI

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.