InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.61-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

InvenTrust Properties stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.62. 203,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.33, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.33. InvenTrust Properties has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $30.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2155 per share. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,433.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut InvenTrust Properties from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVT. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 5.5% during the first quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

