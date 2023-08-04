Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 278,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 568,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $741,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.