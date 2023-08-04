Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.6% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $5,297,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 128.0% in the first quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 65,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $375.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,774,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,292,383. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $367.28 and a 200 day moving average of $335.96. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

