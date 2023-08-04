Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $8,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGP. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPGP stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.20. The company had a trading volume of 189,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,596. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $96.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.37 and a 200-day moving average of $87.62.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

