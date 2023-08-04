Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fortive (FTV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fortive (NYSE: FTV) in the last few weeks:

7/27/2023 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2023 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2023 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $80.00 to $85.00.

7/27/2023 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $85.00.

7/27/2023 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $63.00 to $70.00.

7/10/2023 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $71.00.

7/10/2023 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $77.00.

7/10/2023 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $78.00 to $85.00.

Fortive Price Performance

FTV stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.38. 1,708,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,761. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $57.43 and a 12 month high of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Fortive Co alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,114.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth $340,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 7.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 688,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,218,000 after buying an additional 37,903 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.