IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.89 million. IPG Photonics also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.85-1.15 EPS.
IPG Photonics Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ IPGP traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $110.37. The stock had a trading volume of 77,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.29. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $141.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.07.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $339.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.78 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IPGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.83.
In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,304 shares in the company, valued at $581,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,304 shares in the company, valued at $581,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $103,353.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,541 shares of company stock worth $6,351,215. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
