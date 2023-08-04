IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-330 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.81 million. IPG Photonics also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.85-$1.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Shares of IPGP stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.91. The company had a trading volume of 303,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,021. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $141.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.56 and a 200 day moving average of $120.07.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $339.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $957,247.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,345,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,251,836.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.89, for a total transaction of $95,683.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,087.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $957,247.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,345,099 shares in the company, valued at $852,251,836.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,541 shares of company stock worth $6,351,215. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

