iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $151.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.

IRTC has been the topic of several other research reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

iRhythm Technologies stock traded up $18.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.35. The company had a trading volume of 587,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,003. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $164.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 1.35.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.49). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.22% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.57 million. Analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $92,000.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Articles

