Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,410,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 11,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IRM

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,219 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $67,691.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,304.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $67,691.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,304.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,934 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,110. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 16.6% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $1,463,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of IRM stock traded down $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $59.80. 2,066,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,947. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.86.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.75%.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.