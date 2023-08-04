iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,992,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,243 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $234,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,103,000 after buying an additional 1,211,356 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after buying an additional 1,022,527 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,343,000 after buying an additional 933,215 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,431. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $120.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.01.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.2277 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.