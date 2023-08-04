iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB) Shares Down 0.6%

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$26.89 and last traded at C$26.96. Approximately 48,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 156,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.12.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.66.

iShares DEX Universe Bond Index Fund seeks to provide income by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the DEX Universe Bond Index, net of expenses. The DEX Bond Index consists of a diversified selection of investment-grade Government of Canada, provincial, corporate and municipal bonds issued domestically in Canada and denominated in Canadian dollars.

