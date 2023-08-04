iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Raised by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,524 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $67.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,201,680 shares. The company has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.13.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

