iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,021,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,227,000 after purchasing an additional 215,264 shares during the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,907.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 33,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 32,981 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IVV stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $453.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,192. The firm has a market cap of $350.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $442.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.43.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.