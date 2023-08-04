iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s 5th Largest Position

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4,907.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,981 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.2% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $453.60. 1,078,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,519. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $442.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.43. The stock has a market cap of $350.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

